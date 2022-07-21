Heat Continues to Rise

The heat will continue to increase – the National Meteorological Service drew attention in the danger signal sent to MTI on Thursday.

They wrote: the average temperature in most of the country is 27-28 degrees Celsius, mainly in the central regions and in urban areas around 29 degrees Celsius.

According to the forecast, sunny weather is expected on Thursday, without precipitation. The air movement usually remains weak or moderate, but there may be strong gusts of wind at times in the Tiszántúl. The highest daytime temperature is expected to be between 33 and 39 degrees. By late evening, the temperature usually drops to between 20 and 27 degrees.

Due to the threat of heat, the meteorological service has issued a warning for the entire country. Among them, a second-level warning is in effect in Budapest, Pest, Baranya, Bács-Kiskun, Békés, Csongrád-Csanád, Fejér, Győr-Moson-Sopron, Heves, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Komárom-Esztergom, Tolna and Veszprém counties.

The National Chief Medical Officer and the National Meteorological Service have different criteria for heat warnings. Just like the national chief medical officer, the meteorological service can also order three degrees, but the latter issues its warnings for individual counties.

The national chief medical officer has now ordered the highest level, the third-degree heat alert, from Wednesday to Saturday midnight.

MTI

pixabay