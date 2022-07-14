A cultural and gastronomic festival will be held on Saturday in the Big Forest in Debrecen

Enriching Debrecen’s tourist offer, one of the most outstanding gastro-cultural events of the summer, ÚriMuri, will be held again on the shores of Békás Lake on Saturday, July 16, the municipality announced. At the event, in addition to the hosts from Debrecen, the country’s best DJs will enhance the atmosphere.

Animal-friendly Úrimuri will be held on Saturday from 3 p.m. in the Great Forest. On the shores of Békás Lake, colorful programs, atmospheric music, and quality hospitality await guests.

There will be musical performers, an antique fair, children’s programs, a dog show, and a chili-growing competition.

In addition to children and adults, the organizers also thought of animals. Not only do they care about the people who showed up locally, but the proceeds from the event support the “Together for Animals” Animal Protection Public Association.

debreceninap.hu