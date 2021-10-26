After Szijjártó, Mihály Varga also received an honorary doctorate from the Kazakh Gumiljov University

A key factor in the educational cooperation between Hungary and Kazakhstan is the Hungarian Point, the significance of which goes beyond introducing the Hungarian language and culture to the students studying here, – said Mihály Varga at the Gumiljov Eurasian National University of Nur-Sultan according to its communication.

In addition to visiting the Hungarian language cabinet, the Minister of Finance received an honorary doctorate from the institution, and he gave a lecture on the Hungarian economy to Kazakh economics students, they wrote.

According to the announcement, Mihály Varga emphasized when visiting the Hungarian language cabinet: Kazakh students studying in Hungary can bring valuable experience and knowledge back to Kazakhstan, with which they can contribute to the strengthening of our bilateral economic relations.

The Hungarian head of the ministry emphasized that the Hungarian government will provide a total of 507 students with higher education opportunities in Hungary in the 2020/21 academic year within the framework of the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program. In the 2021/22 application period, 208 new applicants were eligible for scholarships. Part of the work of the Magyar Pont will be the provision of Hungarian language classes for the students who have applied for the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program and have already won the scholarship, as well as their preparation from the knowledge of Hungarian civilization. The large number of books needed for education was handed over to the university by Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, this spring.

During his visit, Mihály Varga received an honorary doctorate from Jerlan Szidikov, the rector of the university. The university’s honorary professorship includes, among others, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the late II. Pope John Paul has also received it, the statement said.

At the university, the Hungarian Minister of Finance also met with Kazakh economics students, to whom he gave a presentation on the Hungarian economy.

