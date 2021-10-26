Volleyball and football success at the University of Debrecen

The weekend balance of the hockey team of the University of Debrecen is a victory and a defeat. Our volleyball players and footballers finished with a home victory, while our handball players were knocked out at the Békés home.

Hockey

On Friday, the University of Debrecen’s hockey team won a confident 6-2 victory over the Titans at home, but on Sunday, against Győr, this performance could not be repeated and a 5-2 defeat ended.

Volleyball

DEAC men’s volleyball players opened the 2021/2022 season with a defeat against the Treasurer. The crew of Antal Fodor hosted Dunaújváros on Sunday afternoon. The match lasted for three sets, all three were very close, but in the end the students won 3-0.

Handball

The DEAC handball team suffered a nine-goal, 34-25 defeat at the home of the Békés FKC in the 6th round of the NB I / B. Ours is not going this season, although the goal would be to reach the upper house, that is, the top five places. Currently, the eighth position is occupied by the students of Imre Bíró, who are visiting Salgótarján on Saturday.

Football

After three undefeated championships, DEAC footballers hosted Tiszafüred on Sunday. A single goal was decided at the meeting, in the 59th minute István Spitzmüller hit it, so it ended 1-0. The students of Tamás Sándor won an important victory.

hirek.unideb.hu