A conference entitled “Our Reindustrializing Cities” was held at the University of Debrecen

The Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen hosted the 27th National Conference of the Hungarian Society for Urban Planning on October 22-23, which primarily sought answers to the impact of industrial advance on the operation, social and economic processes, natural and built circles of Hungarian cities.

In the two-day event “Our Reindustrializing Cities”, the participants examined the role of large domestic and international companies in the development of cities, their impact on the functioning of local governments and institutions, education and the living conditions of the inhabitants of the given settlement in the framework of plenary and section presentations.

The event focused on the lessons to be learned from the industrial crisis of regime change, the changes brought about by new technologies and, among other things, the new challenges that cities will have to face as a result of “re-industrialization”.

hirek.unideb.hu