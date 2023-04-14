The Mathias Corvinus Collegium welcomes students of the University of Debrecen

The Debrecen training center of the Carpathian Basin’s most important talent management institution offers a new perspective and opportunities to gain international experience in its courses covering several areas of social sciences. The Mathias Corvinus Collegium welcomes current and future students of the University of Debrecen in the new academic year as well.

Until April 16, students starting their studies at the University of Debrecen this fall, as well as those already studying at UD, can apply for the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) talent management program. The semester starts in the middle of August with a camp and an orientation week, and MCC accepts 25 applicants for the free training.

The MCC offers interesting and useful knowledge acquisition opportunities in a total of six fields, and with the help of its domestic and foreign instructors, the courses develop competences that the students will be able to use during their university studies and after graduation.

– We welcome applicants with unique, interdisciplinary courses. Young people can choose from six schools, which are the School of Law, the School of Economics, the School of International Relations, the School of Media, the MCC–Mindset School of Psychology, and the School of Social and Historical Sciences. In each of them, students can meet current public life topics in accordance with the school profile. It is a necessary but not a sufficient condition for someone to excel at university. It is also important to be well-informed and to approach a certain problem from several aspects, to set up his own system of arguments, and to be able to debate. The most important thing in our courses is the existence and development of a debate culture, since the goal is for them to be able to defend their position in an international environment in Hungarian and foreign languages. The students will be able to use this skill in the exams and on the labor market, István Bognár, the MCC regional representative in Debrecen, told hirek.unideb.hu.

MCC also tried to address prospective university students at DExpo. University training has been available in Debrecen for a year and a half, and since then 2,600 people have taken part in the courses.

– Talented students are open to our courses, as they can build a serious career by broadening the boundaries of their professional knowledge, and can expand their university studies with social science-focused knowledge. They can gain significant international experience, participate in study trips abroad, and join a community with peers who can pass on the experiences of other institutions to the young people of Debrecen, added István Bognár.

Applicants can enter the training after successful online written and oral admission. The written round will take place on June 28, and the oral interview will take place on July 3–8. young people can participate between

The training center of the Mathias Corvinus Collegium in Debrecen, which operates in the former Aranybika Hotel, also offers free dormitory accommodation for all admitted students. Further information on the MCC courses, events, and application is available at this link.

