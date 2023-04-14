The bone marrow transplantation at the University of Debrecen is twenty years old

The Hematology Department of the University of Debrecen has been carrying out hematopoietic stem cell transplantation since 2003, primarily in cases of lymph node tumors, plasma cell diseases, and acute leukemia. So far, the intervention has been performed on about 1,200 patients. The experts reported on the results of the past two decades of bone marrow transplantation activity and future plans at a scientific meeting in the Auditorium of the University of Debrecen.

Bone marrow transplantation with the patient’s own hematopoietic stem cells (autologous TX) started in 2003 at the University of Debrecen II. under the guidance of professors Miklós Udvardy and Attila Kiss at the Internal Medicine Clinic no. Transplantation of autoimmune patients has started at the Internal Medicine Clinic no.

The two care facilities were united in 2012 under the leadership of Professor Árpád Illés. As a result of the dynamic development of the hematology department and department, in 2016, transplantation with donor (foreign) hematopoietic stem cells (allogeneic TX) also started.

Today, the three biggest challenges of healthcare systems are: increasing efficiency, improving accessibility and increasing adaptability. The board of trustees of the foundation that maintains the university also acts according to these three aspects in its decisions regarding health care and tries to develop optimal conditions for treatment, research and education. Our common goal is to give Hungarian patients the best possible chance of recovery, which is why we also provide all the necessary resources for hematology care

– emphasized György Kossa, chairman of the board of trustees of the István Gróf Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen, at the ceremonial opening of Thursday’s scientific meeting, which was also attended by the main patron of the event, Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén.

In 2018, the transplantation department was developed with about half a billion forints, it was expanded to 9 sterile wards, and a few months ago, a world-class cell therapy preparation separator was also acquired.

The Department of Hematology of the University of Debrecen and its department have achieved outstanding results in the last twenty years, and currently, they are the only ones in Hungary to provide full hematology care. The bone marrow transplantation activity is a real success story. In addition to the outstanding professional knowledge of highly qualified specialists, the investments and the acquisition of modern instruments provided the opportunity to further increase the quality and number of interventions

– said Professor Dénes Páll, vice president of the Clinical Center.

Successful scientific activities are also carried out in the department and the department.

Those who cultivate science at such a high level are ready to apply the latest procedures for more effective healing within a short time at the University of Debrecen. This also greatly contributes to the unique professional performance of the department and the department staff

– explained Professor László Mátyus, dean of the UD Faculty of Medicine.

The hematology department constantly participates in international drug studies, thanks to which about a hundred more patients receive innovative pharmaceutical products every year. There are currently 9 transplant wards, 61 hematology and 40 internal medicine beds available in the B building of the Internal Medicine Clinic, and 6 hematology clinics operate daily.

Among our plans is the initiation of stem cell manipulation, CAR-T and trained T-cell programs in the coming years, and our goal is to integrate molecular diagnostics to a greater extent in daily practice, on the basis of which we can use targeted innovative therapies, bispecific preparations and cellular therapies. In addition, we want to further develop the Department of Hematology

– explained Professor Árpád Illés, head of the department and department.

The participants of the scientific meeting organized on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the beginning of bone marrow transplantation in Debrecen were able to learn about the future professional plans of the Department of Hematology and the results achieved so far.

unideb.hu