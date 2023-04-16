Dead Two-Year Old Boy and Another One-Year-Old Baby Found in a Car’s Trunk in Nyíregyháza (18+)

The police launched an investigation into the death of a two-year-old child, the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Police Headquarters announced on the police website on Saturday morning.

According to the available information, the police received a report early Saturday morning about the death of a two-year-old child. The circumstances of the case are being investigated within the framework of criminal proceedings.

According to information from MTI, a dead child was found in the trunk of a car in Nyíregyháza. According to Tények.hu, the vehicle was parked in front of the the police station. The portal wrote that the child may have been dead for several days, but it is not known whether a crime was committed. They also reported that the child was malnourished, the case was reported by the foster parents, who were with his brother, who was also found in the trunk with bruised injuries on her body.



debreceninap.hu