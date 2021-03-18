Hungary Records 207 Covid Fatalities and 6,502 New infections

Fully 207 patients, generally elderly with an underlying condition, died over the past 24 hours, and 6,502 new coronavirus infections were officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

Fully 1,441,706 people have received their first jab, and 421,915 have been fully inoculated, the website said.

The number of infections has risen to 539,080, while the death toll has increased to 17,628. The number of recoveries stands at 360,895. There are 160,557 active infections, while hospitals are caring for 10,386 Covid patients, 1,170 of whom are on ventilators.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (102,987) and Pest County (73,854), followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron (30,909) Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (30,249), and Hajdú-Bihar counties (29,194). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (11,787).