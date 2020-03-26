British Diplomat Dies of Coronavirus in Hungary

Britain’s deputy ambassador to Hungary has been the tenth victim of the novel coronavirus in the country, the British embassy said confirming press reports.

Steven Dick was aged 37 and died in Budapest on Tuesday, bringing the number of victims to ten. The epidemic in Hungary is at the stage of transmissions in communities, the website said. Infected people can be found all over the country and anyone could be already infected, it added. The number of people confirmed to be infected has grown to 261, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

28 people recovered.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay