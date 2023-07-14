Wizz Air is launching a new flight from Debrecen

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest-growing and most sustainable airline, has announced its fourth Egyptian flight from Hungary. This time, the airline will take its passengers from Debrecen to Hurghada, a city known for its fabulous coastal stretches of the exotic country, at an affordable price. The first plane to Hurghada takes off on October 29. Tickets for the new route can be purchased on the Wizz Air website and mobile application from today.

From the end of October, Wizz Air will launch two weekly flights from Debrecen to Hurghada, Egypt. Flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays during the winter season. The resort town is located on the coast of the Red Sea, 450 km from the capital of Egypt, Cairo. Hurghada is a favorite spot for experienced and novice divers, as it is famous for its dazzling coral reefs and the surrounding breathtaking islands, which are accessible to tourists by boat.

“Hurghada is a recurring new flight in the life of Debrecen International Airport, which was last available in 2019 and enjoyed great popularity. It is a pleasure for us that this time Wizz Air’s offer is being expanded with a holiday flight from Debrecen, which will be available in the winter schedule and will take those who want to travel to the coast of the Red Sea”, said Tamás Király, managing director of Debrecen International Airport Kft.

“It is always a pleasure to report on a newly launched flight, thanks to which we can fly our passengers to distant and exotic landscapes. As Egypt is clearly an extremely popular destination, we are already launching our fourth flight to this country – so we already offer nearly 190,000 tickets to various points in Egypt from our country. In addition, we want to make these wonderful destinations accessible to as many travelers as possible by providing tickets for our flights to Egypt at affordable prices,” said Zsuzsa Trubek, Wizz Air’s communications manager.

ROUTE FLIGHT DENSITY DATE OF DEPARTURE CARRIAGE CHARGES Debrecen – Hurghada twice a week October 29, 2023 From HUF 15,190 (approx 40.08 EUR)

(Debrecen International Airport)