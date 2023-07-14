Charity run from Debrecen to Kékes for Marci

Five-and-a-half-year-old Marci Szabó is battling a brain tumor, and his only hope is a series of treatments in Germany. Péter Nádudvari – who lives in Debrecen – runs a total of 400 kilometers for him and sells the kilometers he runs to raise the costs of the next treatment.

Marci has been fighting the killer disease for years. After chemotherapy and radiation therapy did not lead to results, the family found a special series of treatments in Cologne, which is based on the so-called virus therapy: pathogens are introduced into the child’s body that only attacks tumor cells.

The little boy’s body is responding well to the treatments in Germany, the tumor is shrinking, so the family is sticking with the method.

The story of Marci, who lives in the town of Recsk in Mátra, reached Péter Nádudvari, who has been involved in charitable sports for eleven years. The 39-year-old man – who works as a special education teacher – was deeply touched by Marci’s heartbreaking story.

“I think it’s terrible that the little guy has to deal with such a ‘monster'”

– he said.

Péter runs a total of 400 kilometers for Marci, which costs HUF 5,000 per kilometer. The biggest challenge for him will be the autumn undertaking, during which he will run from the Great Church in Debrecen to Kékestető in one weekend, covering a total of 160 kilometers. “My journey will also be symbolic: we both strive for the top, which in Marci’s case means recovery,” said Péter.

The charitable athlete fulfills the following commitments during the campaign:

– Running to the Hortobágy fish ponds (50 km) in the summer of 2023.

– Running from Debrecen, from the Great Temple to Kékestető (total distance: 160 kilometers) in autumn 2023.

-190 training kilometers.

Péter’s kilometers can be purchased by bank transfer, “adopted” in the account set aside for the Donation Bank grants of the Kosztyu Ádám Emlékére Alapítvány:

Account owner: Kosztyu Ádám Emlékére Alapítvány

OTP 11734138-20017125-00000000

IBAN: HU12 1173 4138 2001 7125 0000 0000

BIC(SWIFT)KÓD: OTPVHUHB

Announcement: SZ.MARCIKA106

The foundation asks donors to include this text as a notice. This is necessary so that they can identify the donations because Marci already has a collection and this way the organization can see how many donations are received for Péter’s charity run.

More information about the initiative can be found here.