38th Hungarian Press Photo Exhibition in Debrecen

The 38th Hungarian Press Photo Exhibition can be visited in Debrecen until 27th November, 2020.

6079 photographies have arrived to compete at the 38th Hungarian Press Photo Competition, members of the jury were Mrazkova Daniela, Haviv Ron, Silva João and Ákos Stiller. Head of the jury was Tamás Szlukovényi.

Among the awarded artworks visitors can find photos of the local photographer Zsolt Czeglédi.

The grand prize series at the press photo exhibition, or photos taken by András D. Hajdú and Bea Kovács, along with Orsolya Ajpek’s photo report entitled The Mermaid Tragedy, or the concert and circus photos taken by Balázs Mohai and Ádám Urbán – which could not be completed these days – depict not only sad moments, but sometimes hilarious and uplifting events, too.



More information about the photos can be found here.

The exhibition can be visited free of charge during the opening hours of the Kölcsey Centre every day between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Important! Upon entering the building, visitors are checked with a digital thermometer. If the visitor ‘s body temperature exceeds 37.5 degrees Celsius, you cannot enter the institution. Wearing a mask in the building is also a must!

pixabay