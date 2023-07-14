The fierce thunderstorm caused damage in many places in Debrecen

The storm caused damage in several settlements in the Hajdú-Bihar county after Thursday’s violent thunderstorms.



In Balmazújváros, on Szegfű Street, a splitting tree branch broke an electric wire and fell on a parked car. Balmazújváros municipal firefighters also removed a tree branch that had fallen on a parked car in Kastélykert Street. No one was injured during the incidents.

Firefighters were also needed in Komádi and Püspökladány because large tree branches split and trees fell in the settlements. On the outskirts of Fülöp, three acacia trees fell in the wind, also damaging a telephone line, and in Hajdúszoboszló traffic on the bicycle path was threatened by several broken tree branches.

In Debrecen, at the intersection of Benczúr Gyula utca and Ady Endre út, a tree fell onto a flower stall and then onto the road, obstructing traffic.

A fifteen-meter tree restricted the traffic of one of Debrecen’s introductory sections because it fell on the road. In the county seat, among other things, tree cutting was also necessary on Nagyerdei körút, Salakos utca, Bölcs utca and Lőtér utca due to severed branches and fallen trees. In many places, the power lines were also damaged, which is why specialists from the power supply company were also needed in addition to the firefighters.

In addition to the professional firefighters, members of the Hajdú Special Research and Rescue Association and the Research and Rescue Group of the Hungarian Reformed Charities also worked as volunteer firefighters, informed the Disaster Management.

(Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate)