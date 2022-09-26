150 people receive stuffed cabbage and fresh bread at the food distribution in Debrecen

The Unsolicited Attention Debrecen Women’s Public Life Association welcomes the people of Debrecen with a difficult fate at its usual free food distribution, on the last Sunday of the month.

The charity event will take place on September 25, 2022 (Sunday) between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. in Debrecen, in the parking lot in front of Trafóház on Ispotály Street next to Petőfi Square.

They will be able to provide hot food for a total of 150 people. The menu will be stuffed cabbage with fresh bread according to the previous request.

They are also waiting for donations from the residents of Debrecen, primarily SUSTAINABLE food – in unlimited quantities – fruit, potatoes, oil, and cleaning products.

Anyone who wants to help or provide support can call the following phone number: +36 30 9841 963

By bank transfer: Unsolicited Attention Debreceni Women’s Public Association account number: Polgári Bank ZRT 612 00261-11059802 Please enter in the notice: food distribution, 2022

debreceninap.hu