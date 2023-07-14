The Debrecen police are looking for a vandalizing pedestrian

The Debrecen Police Department is conducting proceedings on the suspicion of committing an offense committed through negligence against the safety of railway traffic.

According to the investigation data, a pedestrian was walking on Sámsoni út in Debrecen on July 11, 2023 at around 2:15 p.m. The man was driving towards Kassai út when he crossed the railway crossing despite the forbidden sign and broke the guardrail in the process.

The Debrecen Police Department requests that anyone who saw the incident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149), or by phone at 06-52/457-040, which is available 24 hours a day, or at 06- 80/555-111 on the toll-free number of Telefontanú, as well as on the toll-free emergency number 112.

(police.hu)