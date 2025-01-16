Police seek owners of recovered bicycles in Debrecen theft case

The Debrecen Police Department is conducting an investigation against a local man and a woman from Létavértes on suspicion of theft.

According to available information, the suspects stole several bicycles in Debrecen. However, the owners of two confiscated bicycles remain unidentified.

The Debrecen Police Department requests that anyone who recognizes the bicycles in the provided images or has information about their owners report it in person at the Debrecen Police Department (4 Budai Ézsaiás Street, Debrecen) or via phone. Reports can be made 24/7 at +36-52/457-040, through the toll-free Telefontanú number +36-80/555-111, or by calling the free emergency number 112. All reports will be handled confidentially.

(police.hu)