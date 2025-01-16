Accident in Debrecen: bus collides with car, passenger injured

On January 16, 2025, at 09:15 AM, an accident occurred in Debrecen involving the 11 bus route heading toward Segner Square and a passenger car.

According to DKV’s statement, the bus was traveling in its designated lane when the car, attempting to turn right under unclear circumstances, collided with the bus. After the collision, the car fled the scene.

As a result of the incident, one bus passenger fell and sustained a head injury. The Hungarian Ambulance Service (OMSZ) reported that a woman in her 80s was taken to the hospital with a head injury in stable condition.

The police are still investigating the incident. The circumstances surrounding the crash, including the responsibility of the car driver who fled, are still being clarified. The Debrecen Police Department urges anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

DKV is cooperating with the authorities to determine the exact details of the accident. Public transportation was temporarily disrupted but soon resumed operations.