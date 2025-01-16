Manófalva kindergarten teachers gave fairy tale performance for families

In the Újkert Manófalva Kindergarten, fairy tales, puppetry, and dramatization play a special role, not only in the life of children, but also for adults. It also has a prominent role in the kindergarten’s Pedagogy Program, which is also reflected in the title of their educational program : “With fairy tales for healthy children’s souls”.

Forty years ago (in 1985), kindergarten teachers, who loved to play and tell stories, decided to present a story every year for the children attending the kindergarten. Since then, traditionally linked to the winter holidays, children have always been surprised with fairy-tale experiences. The script of the stories, the props and costumes are prepared by the enthusiastic kindergarten staff.

“Manófalva Theater Company” devotes a lot of time to the success of their performances.

In December 2024, the fairy tale Snow White and the Seven Dwarves was adapted, which was performed in front of a full house in the large hall of the Vojtina Puppet Theatre. The shining children’s eyes, the words of appreciation from the parents, and the storm of applause have provided inspiration for the teachers’ theater company to further revive the fabulous tradition. Families are already excitedly waiting for next year’s performance.

(Manófalva Kindergarten)