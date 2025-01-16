The Csokonai National Theatre building received a prestigious award

The Csokonai National Theatre in Debrecen has been honored with the prestigious Construction Industry Award in the category of Monument Restoration and Building Rehabilitation. The historic building, which underwent a comprehensive reconstruction in recent years, has become a symbol of preserving and blending heritage with modern solutions.

At a press conference held on January 15, 2025, István Puskás, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen, emphasized the city’s commitment to protecting its architectural heritage. “This award highlights Debrecen’s dedication to safeguarding its built heritage,” he stated. “The renewed theatre is an emblematic structure, showcasing how contemporary technology can complement historical preservation.”

The deputy mayor also recalled that Debrecen boasts other award-winning buildings, including the Aquaticum Strand, the International School of Debrecen, and the Life Sciences Center at the University of Debrecen. He added that the city continues to prioritize architectural preservation, as evidenced by last year’s launch of a heritage protection program, which will continue in 2025.

At the event, Miklós Bakos, CEO of HUNÉP Zrt, spoke about the challenges of the theatre’s renovation. “Reconstructing a 150-year-old building is never an ordinary project,” he remarked, highlighting advanced technical solutions, including world-class stage technology, incorporated into the theatre.

Architect Péter Kovács reflected on the building’s history, originally designed in 1865 by a young architect. He noted that while the theatre has endured many changes, the latest reconstruction ensures it meets the expectations of modern audiences and performers alike.

Although Szabolcs Mátyássy, director of the Csokonai National Theatre, was unable to attend due to illness, he shared his thoughts in a letter. He celebrated the renewed venue as a place where visitors can experience the elegance of the past alongside cutting-edge stagecraft, making it a true gem of Debrecen.

This award reinforces the Csokonai National Theatre’s role as a cultural beacon, showcasing the city’s pride in its history while embracing innovation.