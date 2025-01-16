Prestigious award for Spanish exhibition presenting treasures of the Déri Museum

This spring, a captivating exhibition titled “Dynasties: The First Kingdoms of Prehistoric Europe” opened in the city of Alicante.

The exhibition was made possible by contributions from 21 collections across Europe, including the Déri Museum in Debrecen. Among its showcased treasures were a bronze sword and axe discovered in Téglás, as well as gold jewelry, bone tools, and ceramic artifacts. Over the course of nearly seven months, “Dynasties” attracted more than 70,000 visitors. In addition to its immense public success, the exhibition received the EMPORIA Award in 2024 for the best non-traveling exhibition category.

The EMPORIA International Award recognizes excellence in ephemeral architecture and interior design. The jury honors works in fields such as museum installations, exhibitions, festivals, and experimental architecture, all sharing a common feature: their temporary nature.

The jury is composed of members nominated by leading professional organizations, architectural schools, and the media, as explained by Kriszta Dallos-Nagy.