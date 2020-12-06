The woman who hit her car on the Debrecen bypass was drunk

The Debrecen Police Headquarters investigated a 36-year-old woman with the involvement of an expert due to a well-founded suspicion of drunk driving.

On July 31, 2020, at about 5 pm, the resident of Győr drove her car on road number 354 from Debrecen in the direction of Hajdúszoboszló, when she drifted out in a right-turning bend and then crashed into the lane barrier. The driver was subjected to a breath test by police patrols, which showed a positive result, so she was taken for further sampling. Based on the opinion of a forensic chemist obtained during the procedure:

the woman had an ethyl alcohol concentration in her body that exceeded the criminal threshold.

The police in Debrecen carried out the necessary procedural steps during the investigation and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office with a proposal to prosecute.

police.hu