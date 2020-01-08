22-Year-Old Woman Went Missing

Brigitta Kovács was last seen on 31st December, 2019.

According to the available information, the 22-year-old woman left her home in Debrecen on 31st December, 2019 and nobody has seen her since then.

Brigitta is 22 years old, skinny and about 165 cm tall.

In case you know anything about Brigitta’s whereabouts contact the local police station on one of the following telephone numbers or in person (4. Budai Ézsaiás street) : 112, 06-52/457-040, 06-80/555-111, 107.

Source and photo: www.debreceninap.hu