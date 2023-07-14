On Wednesday afternoon, the specialists prepared the surface of the courts at the site of the 3×3 European University Basketball Championship, in the square in front of the main building of the University of Debrecen. These are the final touches, the entire competition venue will be ready by Friday morning.



During a press tour, the organizers presented the pitches for the matches on Wednesday afternoon. Event coordinator Kata Varga took part in the event, who emphasized that the construction of the location is progressing at a good pace.

In practice, the technology is already completely ready. The teams will play the matches on two pitches, in parallel, both pitches have displays, stands, lighting and sound technology. The track surface will be ready soon, which is the last major stage of construction

– Kata Varga introduced the details.

The sports leader added: the biggest challenge was how to place the two competition and training fields on the University Square so that everyone could play sports safely, but the routine organizing team found an excellent solution for everything.

The coach of the university’s men’s team, Ádám Erdei, also visited the competition venue, who expressed his pride that his players could compete right in front of the Main Building.

We are really looking forward to the opening on Saturday night and the start on Sunday, since we can play in an iconic venue. Moreover, in the coming years, the members of the team will be able to receive their diplomas and throw their hats high in this building. We want to represent the University of Debrecen in a dignified way, and in addition to enjoy the game, we hope, in front of a large audience

– said the coach.

Regarding the field, Ádám Erdei said: he expects a very strong competition, since the teams that will be here almost all won the university championship of their country.

Who and when the UD team will fight for advancement in their group will be revealed at the technical meeting on Saturday afternoon. The group draw is then held, where four groups of six are formed for men, while two groups of five and one group of six are formed for women. There will also be a throwing and bagging competition.

The opening of the continental tournament will be held on Saturday, July 15, from 6:30 p.m., while the first whistle will sound at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

(unideb.hu)