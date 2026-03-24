University of Debrecen awards 128 new PhD degrees at ceremonial event

University of Debrecen awarded PhD degrees to 128 graduates during a ceremonial event held on March 20, 2026, celebrating academic excellence and scientific achievement. In addition to doctoral diplomas, habilitated doctor titles, publication awards, and the István Tisza Memorial Plaque were also presented.

In his speech, György Kossa emphasized that the occasion represents not only individual success but also the collective intellectual strength of the university. He highlighted that scientific achievements go beyond personal accomplishment, contributing to society, the nation, and future development.

Vice-Rector László Csernoch addressed the newly awarded doctors, describing the PhD journey as a long process requiring perseverance and patience. He encouraged graduates to continue their scientific work with dedication, noting that challenges and setbacks are part of the path toward discovery and progress.

Out of the 128 candidates, 101 received their degrees with summa cum laude, 26 with cum laude, and one with rite. The graduates represented a wide range of fields, including agriculture, humanities, engineering, medical and health sciences, social sciences, and natural sciences.

During the ceremony, 17 lecturers were also awarded habilitated doctor titles across multiple disciplines. In addition, 30 recipients received the University of Debrecen Publication Award, recognizing outstanding scientific publications.

The event concluded with the presentation of the István Tisza Memorial Plaque to the regional committee of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in Debrecen, acknowledging its contribution to organizing and supporting scientific life in the region.

The ceremony highlighted the university’s commitment to academic excellence, research, and the advancement of knowledge, while also marking the beginning of a new chapter in the careers of the newly awarded PhD graduates.

(unideb.hu)