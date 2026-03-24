ECB to Welcome Public for Night of the Museums on 25 April 2026

The European Central Bank (ECB) will open the public areas of its Grossmarkthalle building in Frankfurt’s Ostend district for the city’s Night of the Museums on 25 April 2026. The event offers visitors a unique combination of contemporary art, architecture, and insight into the ECB’s role in Frankfurt’s cultural and urban landscape.

Guests can join one of two guided tours: the first focuses on contemporary art in the ECB’s collection, including Thomas Bayrle’s 1980 site-specific installation Frankfurters, displayed in the conference centre within the historic hall; the second explores the architectural history and integration of the Grossmarkthalle with the modern high-rise designed by Coop Himmelb(l)au, highlighting site-specific works by Giuseppe Penone and OKO. While the high-rise towers are not open to the public, their design and relationship to the historic hall are explained during the architecture tour.

Visitors can also explore the ground floor independently, with highlights including the ECB Visitor Centre, live music by the staff jazz band, a public talk by Dr. Konrad Elsässer, and interactive quizzes on art and the ECB’s work.

Access is limited to the Grossmarkthalle and associated public areas. Registration is required and will be open from 7 to 21 April. The event emphasizes the close connection between art, architecture, and public space, with permanent works by Penone, Bayrle, Liam Gillick, and OKO integrated into the building’s design.

The historic Grossmarkthalle, completed in 1928 by architect Martin Elsaesser, features a column-free interior originally designed for trade, now adapted for public and institutional use. The contemporary high-rise complements this heritage while hosting the ECB’s offices and event spaces.

Registration details and further information are available on the official event website.

(ecb.europa.eu)