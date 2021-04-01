World Autism Awareness Day on 2 April

The fourteenth annual World Autism Awareness Day is April 2, 2021. On this day you can join the global autism community by celebrating World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD), which was declared in perpetuity by the United Nations in 2007. Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech and, nonverbal communication. World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) aims to put a spotlight on the challenges that people with autism and others living with autism face every day.
On April 2 the world come together to Light It Up Blue in recognition of people with autism and those who love and support them
How can you join?
Wear something blue, light something up blue, or take a photo of something blue which attracts attention. Take a photo and use one of these hashtags:
#LightItUpBlue
#esndebrecen
#AutismDay2021 and don’t forget to tag ESN Debrecen on Instagram or Facebook!
