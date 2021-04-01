World Autism Awareness Day on 2 April

The fourteenth annual World Autism Awareness Day is April 2, 2021. On this day you can join the globalautism community by celebrating World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD), which was declared in perpetuity by the United Nations in 2007. Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviours, speechand, nonverbal communication. World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) aims to put a spotlighton the challenges that people with autism and others living with autism face every day.On April 2 the world come together toLight It Up Bluein recognition of people with autism and those who love and support themHow can you join?