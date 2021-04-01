World Autism Awareness Day on 2 April

The fourteenth annual World Autism Awareness Day is April 2, 2021. On this day you can join the global🌍 autism community by celebrating World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD), which was declared in perpetuity by the United Nations in 2007. Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech💬🗣️ and, nonverbal communication🤭. World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) aims to put a spotlight🌟 on the challenges that people with autism and others living with autism face every day.
On April 2 the world come together to 🔘Light It Up Blue🔘 in recognition of people with autism and those who love and support them❤️
How can you join?

Wear something blue, light something up blue, or take a photo of something blue which attracts attention💙. Take a photo📸 and use one of these hashtags:
#LightItUpBlue
#esndebrecen
#AutismDay2021 and don’t forget to tag ESN Debrecen on Instagram or Facebook!
ESN Debrecen

