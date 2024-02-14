Unique support for students of the Faculty of Engineering

A private foundation helps disadvantaged students at the University of Debrecen Technical Faculty. The Debrecen Talents Foundation was established by an entrepreneur who previously obtained two degrees here and feels that he owes a lot to the institution. You can apply for the latest call for tenders until February 23.



The Debrecen Talents Foundation was founded last year by Ferenc Varga, who lives in Debrecen, and first graduated from the legal predecessor of the Technical Faculty of the University of Debrecen (DE MK) with a degree in economic organization engineering. Then two years ago, at the age of 64, he also completed the coach training there. (He obtained his first degree at the Mihály Pollack College of Technology, today’s University of Pécs, in 1978, majoring in electrical engineering.)

He said that the most important goal of the foundation is to assist full-time students attending the Technical Faculty in Debrecen who are in a difficult financial situation or are disabled or in poor health, yet their academic results are outstanding. This is primarily achieved by disbursing one-off or regular scholarships, but they can help, among other things, in choosing a thesis topic and providing summer internship opportunities.

Although I am already retired, I still work in my two own technical companies. I have no financial problems. Since God has given me so much, through the Debrecen Talents Foundation, I want to give something back to those talented young people who, like me, start from a disadvantaged situation

– Ferenc Varga explained his motivation.

He added that the knowledge he acquired at the University of Debrecen gave him the stable foundation that led to his successful life path.

The assets and energy invested in training will pay off quickly. Achieving appropriate development and results must begin with training

– he says.

Since September 2023, the Debrecen Tálentumok Alapítvány has helped five technical students. Three young people were awarded a subsidy of HUF 50,000 per month for five months. In addition, three learning laptops, a printer and a bicycle were also distributed, also from donations.

It is in the interest of every business that well-qualified professionals come out of university education who can start working right away. The technical supply of the construction companies in the region is provided almost exclusively by the Technical Faculty of the University of Debrecen

– said Ferenc Varga.

Géza Husi, the dean of the Faculty of Engineering, reported that the institution was in contact with a private foundation for the first time. Foundations set up by companies with similar goals have already been linked to the faculty, for example, they help students at the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

I can speak with great respect about the fact that a successful person donates his own wealth to such a cause. A worthy and noble thought

– said the head of the faculty.

The entrepreneur’s long-term goal is to expand the foundation’s donor base by involving private individuals, companies, and institutions. Our Charity Ball planned for April 20 also serves this purpose.

Students of the Faculty of Technology can apply for the Debrecen Talents Foundation’s call by February 23, by filling out the application form that can be downloaded from the foundation’s website.

