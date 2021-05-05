Orbán about universities: the new system is pulling the whole country forward

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Minister of Innovation and Technology László Palkovics held talks with the chairmen of the boards of the 21 foundations maintaining model change universities in the ITM building, Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister’s press chief, informed MTI.

The mission of the model-changing universities is to pull the Hungarian economy forward as the locomotives of Hungary and to strengthen its competitiveness, the Prime Minister emphasized.

Viktor Orbán explained: not only a new management system but a completely new Hungarian university system was created. The boards of trustees are the real hosts of the universities that have seceded from the state. Instead of a single minister or secretary of state, twenty-one board chairmen and more than a hundred board members in model-changing institutions will be responsible for improving the performance of education and research in the future, raising the standard of training.

We expect universities not to be mediocre but to train excellent, quality professionals; the state is ready to provide funding for this, based on the institutions’ own development plans, Viktor Orbán explained.

MTI