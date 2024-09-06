Debrecen BSC Roundtable is organizing a series of Coffee Talks to kick off the new term where you can hear experienced professionals talk about topics like career, mental health and finding balance between the two.
On Thursday, 12th September, between 16:00 – 17:30, you can attend a Coffee Talk titled “Mind matters – Balancing mental health and career ambitions.”
Participants include IEAS colleagues Dr. Balázs Venkovits (North American Department, University of Debrecen) and Dr. Eszter Ureczky (Department of British Studies, University of Debrecen) as well as representatives of BT, NI and transcosmos.
The language of the event is English.