General Assembly Meeting of February 2020

The General Assembly of the Municipality of Debrecen had its regular meeting on 13 February 2020. Among many issues, the city budget for 2020 was accepted with a balance-sheet total of 160.9 billion HUF.

The city’s budget for 2020 guarantees that Debrecen shall be the most dynamically developing settlement of the country this year as well. It is strongly development-oriented, rationally planned, therefore stable and balanced. Development, stability, security: this triad characterizes the new budget. The year 2020 carries on the investment processes from the previous year with a focus on allocating significant resources to the development of the city centre, residential as well as garden districts – along the principles of horizontal development policy –, in addition to the major urban developments, among them the industrial park developments, water park and theatre developments. Furthermore, transport development remains a priority area as in previous years, which program includes the development of not only urban roads but the state road network as well. Cultural investments also continue to be given preference.

At the beginning of the session, Zoltán Varga (Democratic Coalition) announced that he resigned his seat as councillor in the General Assembly of the Municipality of Debrecen as well as his other positions held in various committees of the Assembly from 16 February 2020, as he would become a Member of Parliament representing his party in the future.

