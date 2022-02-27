John Mayer tested Covid-19 positive – again

It’s the second time in two months that John Mayer tests positive for Covid-19. The American singer-songwriter is on his US tour and several band members got tested positive in the last few days also. Five days ago the rockstar shared on social media that the band’s drummer, Steve Jordan’s Covid-19 test came back positive, but the band didn’t cancel the concert that evening. Some days later, after the singer tested positive also, the band had to reschedule four dates of their Sob Rock Tour. John Mayer shared the new dates on his Instagram and he keeps update his fans about their condition trough on social media.

“This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew, to say nothing of the question hanging over everyone’s head – mine including – as to how I tested positive on PCR twice in two months.” – sharing the star his thoughts about the situation on his Instagram.

Virág Vida – Los Angeles

Photo: John Mayer Instagram