Some Russian Banks Excluded From the SWIFT System

Several Western countries and the European Union have pledged to exclude some Russian banks from SWIFT’s international interbank communications and transaction network, the British government announced on Saturday night as one of the initiators of the measure.

According to the London Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday night, Britain, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and the European Commission issued a joint statement condemning the Russian war against Ukraine, which the communiqué said was a fundamental international rule since World War II. and attack on norms. The countries signatory to the statement, according to the document, will ensure that this war ends with the strategic failure of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The communiqué also contains a five-point action program, the first of which sets out a commitment to separate some Russian banks from SWIFT, which have not yet been named.

debreceninap.hu