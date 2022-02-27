Some Russian Banks Excluded From the SWIFT System

Global
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Some Russian Banks Excluded From the SWIFT System

Several Western countries and the European Union have pledged to exclude some Russian banks from SWIFT’s international interbank communications and transaction network, the British government announced on Saturday night as one of the initiators of the measure.

According to the London Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday night, Britain, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and the European Commission issued a joint statement condemning the Russian war against Ukraine, which the communiqué said was a fundamental international rule since World War II. and attack on norms. The countries signatory to the statement, according to the document, will ensure that this war ends with the strategic failure of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The communiqué also contains a five-point action program, the first of which sets out a commitment to separate some Russian banks from SWIFT, which have not yet been named.

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Elton John’s private jet involved incident at 10,000ft

Bácsi Éva

Some Russian Banks Excluded From the SWIFT System

Tóháti Zsuzsa

John Mayer tested Covid-19 positive – again

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *