Hungarian Catholic Church Sending Aid to Venezuela

The Hungarian Catholic Bishops’ Conference (MKPK) will send a donation of 40 million forints (EUR 112,000) to the Catholic church of Venezuela, the body’s secretary told a press conference on Thursday.

Tamás Tóth said that the donation would be sent to Venezuela via cardinal Baltazar Enrique Porras Cardozo, the archbishop of Merida, who had recently attended the International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest. Venezuela is facing serious economic problems and its welfare system has in fact failed, Tóth said, adding that the local Catholic churchwas making efforts to assist citizens in need.

