Hungary Records 837 New Covid Infections, Six Deaths

Six patients died of a Covid-related illness during the past 24 hours, while 837 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

So far 5,902,806 people have received a first jab, while 5,669,473 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 854,000 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 8,722, while hospitals are treating 627 Covid patients, 92 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 826,636 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,259. Fully 787,655 people have made a recovery. There are 7,083 people in official quarantine, while 7,016,611 tests have been officially carried out.

