Guest Nights Up 11.3% in August

The number of guest nights at commercial accommodations in Hungary rose by an annual 11.3% to 3,555,000 in August, albeit from a low base during the pandemic, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

The number of guest nights spent by domestic travellers increased by 1.9% to 2,619,000 but the number spent by foreign visitors jumped by 50.2% to 936,000. In a month-on-month comparison, the number of guest nights was up by 24.2%, KSH said. KSH noted that guest night numbers were down by 24.3% from the same month in 2019.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay