PM Meets Theatre Olympics Organizers

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met organisers of the 10th Theatre Olympics to be hosted by Hungary in 2023, according to the prime minister’s press chief.

Held in the prime minister’s office, the talks were attended by Greek theatre director Theodoros Terzopoulos, founder of the Theatre Olympics, Russian theatre director Valery Fokin, both of whom arrived in Hungary for the ongoing 8th Madách Imre International Theatre Meeting, as well as Attila Vidnyánszky, director of Hungary’s National Theatre. The participants discussed plans and preparations for the 2023 Theatre Olympics, which will coincide with the birth bicentenary of eminent Hungarian writer and poet Imre Madách.

The Theatre Olympics was founded by 1994 to promote theatre exchanges in an international multidisciplinary festival, which aims to embrace different theatre traditions, respect diverse cultures and encourage intercultural networking among theatre artists around the world. Vidnyánszky said earlier that the Theatre Olympics would provide a unique opportunity for Hungarian culture to showcase its assets in Hungary proper and beyond the border, and strengthen its positions in diplomacy.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay