Hungary Records 21 Covid Fatalities, 164 New Infections

Fully 21 patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 164 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said. So far 5,026,529 people have received a first jab, while 3,072,940 have been fully vaccinated.

The number of active infections stands at 101,537, while hospitals are treating 1,417 Covid patients, 159 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 12,376 people in official quarantine, while 5,750,359 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 802,510 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 29,581. Fully 671,392 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay