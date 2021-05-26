DK: Remedy Needed for Lack of Doctors, Nurses in Hungary’s Health System

The lack of a sufficient number of doctors and nurses in Hungarian health care needs to be gradually remedied over the coming years, Klára Dobrev, the opposition Democratic Coalition’s candidate for prime minister, has said.

Dobrev told an online press briefing streamed on Facebook that Hungary lacked almost 9,000 professionals and nurses, more than five hundred GPs and more than 3,000 doctors. She noted that many health-care professionals had moved abroad, while those who stayed had quit the sector because it failed to provide a secure living. The DK politician accused the government of attempting to improve Hungary’s poor health system only once the coronavirus epidemic had taken hold. Even then, she added, the Fidesz government had since passed legislation resulting in 4,000 people leaving the sector.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay