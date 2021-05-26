Biochemist Karikó Awarded Semmelweis Prize

Hungarian biochemist Katalin Karikó, whose decades of work with mRNA technology was instrumental in the development of Covid-19 vaccines, was awarded the Ignaz Semmelweis Prize by the minister of human resources.

In his laudation, Miklós Kásler said Kariko had cemented her place in the history of medicine with her research, adding that there had been “no question” that she would be bestowed “the highest professional recognition”. In her acceptance speech, Karikó said it was an honour to be awarded the Semmelweis Prize. She vowed to continue her research, saying that it was crucial to find cures for diseases that had to be “pushed to the side” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

hungarymatters.hu