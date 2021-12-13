455 Patients Died and 16,017 New Infections Were Found in Hungary Over the Weekend

455 patients have died, and another 16,017 people with coronavirus infection have been found in Hungary, koronavirus.gov.hu ​​reported on Monday, highlighting that 6,190,822 people have been vaccinated so far, 5,893,531 of them in the second, 3 005 109 have already received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the government portal, the number of infected people in Hungary increased to 1,198,939. 36,884 people died and the number of people recovered rose to 991,639. The number of active infected people is 170,416.

6,531 coronavirus patients are treated in hospitals, 565 of whom are on ventilators.

There are 43,047 in official house quarantine, the number of samples is 8,853,922. In the last three weeks, 1,436,000 people have been vaccinated, 1,717,000 have already received the booster dose, and 166,000 people who have not been vaccinated have received the vaccine. The hospital vaccination points will be vaccinated again from Monday on a regular schedule. More vaccination campaigns are expected in the near future, information on which will be provided soon, they added. They were reminded that an online appointment was opened on Saturday to vaccinate children aged 5-11. The appointment can be entered by parents who have registered their child with complete data in the last few days and have already validated their registration.

Vaccination of children will begin on Wednesday, December 15th at designated hospital vaccination points. The first shipment of children’s vaccines is expected to arrive in Hungary on Tuesday and will allow 69,000 children to be vaccinated, along with an indication that all children aged 5-11 can be vaccinated if requested by a parent and there are no contraindications to vaccination. Vaccination is contraindicated in acute febrile illness, the announcement warned. They added that in addition to hospital vaccinations, there will also be vaccinations for home pediatricians who require the vaccine. Home pediatricians and mixed practices will receive the vaccine according to the demand they submit, they wrote. It was emphasized that a booster third vaccine was recommended for everyone who had received their previous vaccine more than four months ago. With the booster vaccination, the protection can be raised again to 80-90 percent, they added.

The government briefing reminded us to wear a mask in addition to health facilities and public transportation in shops, shopping malls, post offices, customer service, theaters, cinemas, museums and sporting events; at indoor cultural and other events, gyms, swimming pools, spas. In restaurants, the use of masks is mandatory for those who work there. It has been indicated that in order to increase vaccination, employers may require their employees to take the vaccine. Vaccination is expected in the public sector, and mayors can decide on it. Companies that require their employees to be vaccinated can also request vaccines from county vaccination teams, in which case they can also be vaccinated by occupational physicians. According to the map of the koronavirus.gov.hu ​​website, most people have been registered in Budapest (202,764) and Pest County (162,131) so far. It is followed by Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (74,425), Hajdú-Bihar (66,025), Bács-Kiskun (64,163), Győr-Moson-Sopron (60,187) and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg counties (60,042). The county least affected by the infection is still Tolna (25,191).

MTI

koronavirus.gov.hu