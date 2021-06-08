Hungary Registers 17 Coronavirus Fatalities and 117 New Infections

Fully 17 generally elderly patients with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 117 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday. 

Altogether 5,278,680 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 4,027,056 of whom have received a second shot, the portal said. 

The number of active infections has risen to 57,746 while hospitals are caring for 591 Covid patients, 63 of whom need respiratory assistance. 

Since the first outbreak, 806,206 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 29,883. Fully 718,577 people have made a recovery. 

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest (143,828) and Pest County (111,764), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (44,367), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (46,454) and Hajdú-Bihar (42,530). Tolna County has the fewest infections (17,729).

 

Source: koronavirus.gov.hu

