Critically Endangered Newcomers in the Zoo’s Palm House on World Oceans Day

June 8 marks World Oceans Day, an official UN observance since 2008, aimed at raising public awareness of the importance of protecting oceans, covering over 70 of the Earth’s surface. In addition to being home to unique and immensely diverse wildlife, oceans (through the phytoplankton that inhabits them) produce the majority of the oxygen we breathe and provide food and livelihood for over 3 billion people worldwide.

These most recent additions to our collection are of considerable conservation value as all six species are included in the IUCN’s Red List, with a Vulnerable classification for blue Victoria mouthbrooders (Haplochromis nubilus) and Critically Endangered for Haplochromis perrieri and Coptodon deckerti, due to habitat pollution and invasive species. These three are also zoo rarities, found only here in Hungary and just two other zoos throughout Europe.