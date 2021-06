Critically Endangered Newcomers in the Zoo’s Palm House on World Oceans Day

Today is the perfect time for us to let you know that, following the arrival of 15 cichlid species native to Lake Tanganyika and Lake Malawi on last year’s Night at the Zoo, we have recently welcomed more finned friends – over 50 individuals of 6 cichlid species from Tropicarium Budapest and ZOO Wrocław (Poland). The newcomers reside behind the scenes in the Palm House for now but are planned to join their cousins in a mixed-species pool also shared by Snapi, our Nile crocodile, so you will soon get to check them all out.