Night of Museums returns to Debrecen with dozens of cultural programs

On Saturday, June 20, the shortest night of the year, museums will once again open their doors to visitors. Connected to the traditions of the summer solstice and St. John’s Eve, Debrecen will offer a wide range of special programs: exhibitions, concerts, guided tours, interactive events, family activities, and many surprises that will make Museums’ Night unforgettable.
A single wristband grants entry to all programs at participating museums and cultural institutions in Debrecen.
Ticket Prices
- Patron Ticket: HUF 10,000
- Adult: HUF 3,000
- Student/Senior: HUF 1,500
- Family Ticket: HUF 5,000 (2 adults + children under 14)
- Children aged 0–6: Free
Tickets can be purchased online through the participating institutions’ websites or in person at the venues.
Participating Institutions
- Debrecen Truncated Church (Csonkatemplom)
- Reformed College of Debrecen
- Great Reformed Church of Debrecen
- Déri Museum
- Ferenc Medgyessy Memorial Museum and Debrecen House of Literature
- István Bocskai 11th Armored Hajdú Brigade of the Hungarian Defence Forces (with the participation of the Debrecen Garrison Band)
- MODEM Centre for Modern and Contemporary Arts
- Pásti Street Synagogue
- Magda Szabó Memorial House
Family Adventure Games (16:00–24:00)
Children and families can enjoy exciting detective-style adventure games throughout the evening. The games are not tied to a specific schedule or order. Participants must visit various locations to solve the mysteries.
Booklets are available at the following institutions:
Silkie and Modemke
(MODEM Centre for Modern and Contemporary Arts, Déri Museum, Ferenc Medgyessy Memorial Museum and Debrecen House of Literature)
Recommended age: 6–12
In Search of a Hidden Flag
(Reformed College Museum of Debrecen)
Recommended age: 6–12
Following Mihály Fazekas
(Reformed College Museum of Debrecen)
Recommended age: 6–99
Detailed Programs
Highlighted Program: City Hall Tour
Participants will hear fascinating stories about the building’s history and its latest renovation. They will also learn where Lajos Kossuth and Emperor Franz Joseph once stayed and where the Holy Crown was safeguarded.
- Time: 16:00
- Location: 20 Piac Street, Debrecen
- Duration: 1 hour
- Maximum capacity: 40 participants
- Registration: kultura@ph.debrecen.hu
Great Reformed Church of Debrecen
16:00 – Sewn with Needle and Love – The Taste of Community
Opening of the exhibition by the Tiszta Forrás Embroidery Circle
17:00 – Flavours, Prayers and Stories at the Lord’s Table
Guided by Pastor István Oláh
18:00 – The Flavours of Music – Spices in Fairy Tales and on Harp Strings
18:00–20:00 – Signature Temple Burger from the Ministers’ Table
19:00 – The Flavours of Music – Spices in Fairy Tales and on Harp Strings
19:00 – Landscapes, Eras, Flavours and Moods with the Martin Brass Band
20:00 – Hello, Tourist! English-language guided tour
20:30 – Concert by Trinity Worship
23:30 – Midnight Organ Concert: From Bach to the Caribbean
Déri Museum
Programs on Déri Square
16:00–21:00 – Traditional Folk Playground
17:00–17:30 – Military Band Performance by the Hungarian Defence Forces’ István Bocskai 11th Armored Hajdú Brigade
18:00–18:30 – Melodies from Déri Square performed by students Eleonóra Pauk and Izabella Szabó
19:00–20:00 – Concert by NemDeBár
20:30–21:30 – Concert by Ágnes Kovács and Friends
22:00–22:30 – Fire-juggling performance by Karmazsin and Flaming Snails
Zoltai Lajos Hall
19:00–19:30 – Guided tour with sign-language interpretation of the temporary exhibition
“MISKA and CÉCILE, or What You Should Know About Munkácsy Mihály’s Marriage”
Led by art historian and curator Éva Irén Fodor.
Café
17:00–21:00 – Museum Education Workshop: Mini-Cake Making with the Dwarf Cake Factory. A fun and creative baking activity for children and families, including tasting their own creations. Special attention will be given to visitors with food intolerances.
Ceremonial Hall – Lectures and Demonstrations
16:00 – “Fortune Horn with Ice Cream Flowers” – The Flavours of Magda Szabó
Presented by Tibor Juhász, museologist, writer, and poet
16:30 – Honey Kiss for Cerberus (lecture and tasting)
Presented by Márta P. Szászfalvi
17:00 – Dietary Habits of Medieval Szepes Village Residents
Lecture by archaeologist László Szolnoki
18:00 – “There Is Hardly an Equal to Debrecen Wheat Bread…”
Bread, the Spice of Life (lecture and tasting)
19:30 – Feel the Steel – Interactive Historical Weapons Presentation (English)
20:00 – In Search of Old Debrecen Flavours
Presented by historian Katalin Váradi
21:00 – Rare or Well Done? The Last Meals of Condemned Prisoners
22:00 – Still Lifes from the Gallery
Presented by art historian Annamária Judit Kis
Debrecen House of Literature and Ferenc Medgyessy Memorial Exhibition
(28 Péterfia Street)
Courtyard
16:00–24:00 – Melodies of Old Coffeehouses with guitarist Krisztián Szabó
16:00–21:00 – Skill Games for Young Children
16:30–17:00 – HOODIE – Take It Off Already!
Award-winning student theatre performance
17:00–21:00 – Pottery Wheel Workshop with ceramic artist Álmos Gál
Fazekas Garden
17:00–21:00 – My Little Garden – Craft Workshop
17:00–22:00 – My Self-Sustaining Garden – Gardening Advice and Plant Market
Lectures
17:00–17:30 – The Unknown Mihály Fazekas
17:30–18:30 – Learn to Make Kimchi with Bence Szendrei
18:00–18:30 – The Flavours of Magda Szabó
18:30–19:00 – “I Wanted to Capture Colour, But It Was Impossible” – Photographs by Elek Szabó
20:30–21:30 – What Magda Szabó Read – Roundtable Discussion
21:30–22:00 – The Forgotten Tibor Szobotka
22:00–22:30 – The Story of the Várady–Szabó House
Temporary Exhibition: “Thirteen Swans” (Magda Szabó and Memory)
The exhibition explores the relationship between Magda Szabó and her father through family objects, letters, documents, photographs, and a video installation. It examines why the writer, who constantly fought against forgetting, never fully wrote the story of her own family.
19:00–19:30 – Opening by writer and literary translator Noémi Kiss
19:30–20:30 – Guided Tour with Lajos Lakner
21:30–23:30 – Additional Guided Tours
Arcade
17:30–18:00 – Guided Tour by graphic artist János László of the exhibition Culture Animal
Continuous Programs
16:00–24:00 – Walk with Jókai!
A colourful and playful journey through Reform-Era Debrecen led by the famous writer himself.
Ferenc Medgyessy Memorial Exhibition
18:30–19:30 – Movement Trapped in Stone – Dance-Themed Guided Tour
István Bocskai 11th Armored Hajdú Brigade
Location: Aranybika Hotel, 11–15 Piac Street, Debrecen
Admission Free
Hussar Spirit Then and Now – Galloping Through Time
16:00–19:00 – Hussar Tale – Museum Education Program for Children
17:30–19:00 – Presentation by the Count Ferenc Nádasdy Hussar Unit
19:00–20:00 – Opening Ceremony and Performance by the Debrecen Garrison Band and the Debrecen Defence Forces Folk Dance Ensemble
Ongoing Programs (16:00–23:00)
- Educational short film: Mihály Fazekas, Lieutenant of the Imperial Hussar Regiment
- Exhibition: 200 Years of Hussar Uniforms
- Historical reenactment display featuring World War I and II weapons and uniforms
- Exhibition of artworks by military artists
MODEM Centre for Modern and Contemporary Arts
16:00 – Guided tour of Margit Kányási Holb: Rituals Embedded in Matter by actress Móni Balsai (with sign-language interpretation)
16:00 – English-language guided tour of Csaba Nemes: Continuous Past by curator Krisztián Gábor Török
16:00 – Guided tour of MODEM20 with actor Ferenc Elek and mediator Dorka Gönczi
16:00 – Parent-and-Baby Music Session in the Inner Garden
16:00–21:00 – MODEM PAD Creative Corner for Children
17:00 – Guided tour of Continuous Past with artist Csaba Nemes
17:00 – Opening of The Unrisen Sun / Sun Frozen in Ice by Emese Kádár
18:00 – Curatorial tour of Rituals Embedded in Matter with poet and critic János Áfra
18:00 – Art Storage Tour with Kata Vizi (registration: regisztracio@modemart.hu)
18:00 – Made in Debrecen Stage featuring Eszter Szentirmai, Attila Bereczki and FunDead
19:00 – Guided tour of MODEM20 with actor János Mercs
19:00 – Made in Debrecen Stage featuring philaūtia
20:00 – Guided tour of Rituals Embedded in Matter with artists Zoltán Fátyol and Viola Fátyol
20:00 – Slam Poetry Evening – 20 Years of Hungarian Slam
Jury: Márton Simon, Zsófia Kemény and Edward Kovács
21:00 – Guided tour of MODEM20 with artistic director Szabolcs Süli-Zakar
21:15 – Folk Enformel – Joint performance by the Hortobágy Folk Dance Ensemble and Egervölgye Dance Workshop
22:00 – Guided tour of Continuous Past with poet Márton Simon
22:00 – Art Storage Tour with Kata Vizi
22:00 – Made in Debrecen Stage featuring Pipacs
23:00 – Made in Debrecen Stage featuring Best Ablak x UnTheGround DJ Set
Tickets are available through the official online platforms of the participating institutions.
Debrecen Truncated Church, Pásti Street Synagogue and Magda Szabó Memorial House
Detailed programs are available at the venues and through official information channels.
Practical Information
- Gates open: 15:30
- Everyone is warmly welcome.
By attending the event, visitors consent to the recording of photographs, video, and audio during the program, which may be used by the institutions for promotional purposes.
The organizers reserve the right to make changes to the program.