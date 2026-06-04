Sunny weather returns for the first weekend of summer

Typically sunny weather is expected to return for the first weekend of summer. While thicker cloud cover may still appear on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are forecast to bring plenty of sunshine with scattered cumulus clouds, which could produce occasional showers and thunderstorms. Daytime highs are expected to range between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius, according to the forecast of HungaroMet released to MTI on Thursday.

On Friday, variable high-level cloud cover will be accompanied at times by thicker clouds, especially in northwestern Hungary, where brief showers may occur in a few places. Northwesterly winds will strengthen across large parts of Transdanubia. Maximum temperatures will generally range from 24 to 29 degrees Celsius, although cloudier northwestern areas may remain several degrees cooler.

On Saturday, cloud cover will decrease from the west, and sunny periods are expected alongside high and cumulus clouds. Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms may develop, mainly in the southern and eastern counties. Winds will remain light to moderate. Morning temperatures are expected to range from 10 to 16 degrees Celsius, while afternoon highs will reach between 23 and 28 degrees.

On Sunday, sunny weather with scattered cumulus clouds is forecast, although isolated showers and thunderstorms may still occur. Northerly and northwesterly winds may be accompanied by stronger gusts. Temperatures are expected to range from 10 to 16 degrees Celsius in the morning and from 25 to 30 degrees in the afternoon.

(MTI)