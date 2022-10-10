Diane Keaton received the Brass Ring Award on the 36th Carousel of the Hope Ball

In 2022 the highest award of Carousel of the Hope Children’s Diabetes Foundation went to American actress Diane Keaton. The star attended the event and received the award on the ball. John Legend performed at the gala.



The event was hosted by chair Barbara Davis and co-chair Dana Davis, and Kathy Hilton also attended. The gala was held at Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on October 8. Guests joined cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions, and musical performances. EGOT-winning critically acclaimed, multi-talented John Legend performed on the stage next to other performers like Andy Grammer.

Many celebrities attended the ball including actress Anna Lynne McCord, actor Daniel Sunjata, actress Nikki Huskel, actress Shannon Dang, actress Amanda Booth, and actress Lyndon Smith.

The evening was hosted by comedian and actor Howie Mandel.

About the foundation and the gala:

“For the Ball, Carousel of Hope will bring together film, television, music, and business industries to support increasing awareness of diabetes and raise funds for clinical care and diabetes research at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. The event will also celebrate all the remarkable things the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes has accomplished and brought to the forefront of diabetes care, as well as the exciting research and influential moments the Barbara Davis Center has been a part of since its inception in 1978.”

– Virág Vida –

Photos: Virág Vida