Hungary to Help Interpreters

Foreign ministry state secretary Levente Magyar said the Hungarian government is looking into ways it could help those who had worked for Hungarian troops as interpreters or in other capacities in Afghanistan over the last 20 years.

He emphasised that Hungary and the US were military allies, adding, however, that the US had the power to do things on the international stage that no other country could do. “Obviously this is not how the withdrawal should have been handled,” Magyar said. “What we’re seeing right now in Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan is frightening, and I think … it could bring about an era in migration and international terrorism that we didn’t want and perhaps could have avoided.” Magyar said Hungary needed to be prepared to face serious migration pressure soon, arguing that if migrants fleeing Afghanistan make it through Turkey, they could reach Hungary’s southern border within days.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay