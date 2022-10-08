Csíki Sör is also closing its site in Debrecen

Csíki Sör (popular Transylvanian beer) will close its locations in Debrecen, Győr, and Hódmezővásárhely from the first of November, the company announced on its Facebook page. The decision was justified by the explosive increase in the chip tax, the fluctuation of the forint, and partly by the increase in the excise tax on beer.

“During our many years of operation, it is the first time that we have to part with enthusiastic and honest colleagues. We are truly sorry”

– reads the company’s announcement.

debreceninap.hu