Csíki Sör is also closing its site in Debrecen

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Csíki Sör is also closing its site in Debrecen

Csíki Sör (popular Transylvanian beer) will close its locations in Debrecen, Győr, and Hódmezővásárhely from the first of November, the company announced on its Facebook page. The decision was justified by the explosive increase in the chip tax, the fluctuation of the forint, and partly by the increase in the excise tax on beer.

“During our many years of operation, it is the first time that we have to part with enthusiastic and honest colleagues. We are truly sorry”

– reads the company’s announcement.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Csíki Sör is also closing its site in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

International Military Band Festival: there will also be a parade today in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Today people are protesting alongside the fired teachers in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *