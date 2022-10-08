Cate Blanchett Appeared at the Special Screening of Tár in Los Angeles

Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Cate Blanchett Appeared at the Special Screening of Tár in Los Angeles
Actress Cate Blanchett attended the special screening of her new movie Tár last night at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.
The actress playing the lead role in the film what is about the successful and world-famous musician and conductor Lydia Tár, who is going through a challenging period in her life. She finds emotional support in her adopted daughter Petra.

– Virág Vida –

