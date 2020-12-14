Actress Donna Mills turned 80

Knots Landing and Melrose Place star Donna Mills turned 80 years old on the 11th of December. The beautiful actress is in good health and planning the next challenges for 2021.

Donna Mills started her television career in 1966 on the TV show The Secret Storm and in the same year she appeared on Broadway in the Woody Allan comedy Don’t Drink the Water. Her lead role on the TV show Knots Landing made her nationals and internationally famous.

Actress Donna Mills received a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series in 2015 for her role in the TV Series General Hospital.

40th Anniversary of TV show ‘Knots Landing’ stars Donna Mills, Joan Van Ark, Michele Lee in January, 2020.

– Vida Virág